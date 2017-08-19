This is
@sailorjordan (IG) at Monster Mania btw
-
New conversation
-
This is
-
I've just been talking to her over on IG....what an amazing picture omg
-
She's an amazing woman haha, I'm a VERY lucky man! Thanks for sharing her photo she's just so excited she got to meet him!
-
I would be too! In awe and v envious. A picture for the ages, this.
-
It most definitely is! Best day of her life, meeting her hero Robocop!
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Here's the link, if you want onehttp://shop.pinkbikeralph.com/product/remember-when-robocop-tshirt …
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Of course some rando posted this to imgur now too
-
Ah finding its way around? Hope I'll always be patient zero rando in ur hearts x
-
Oh of course you will be :D it's definitely getting around the Web though haha. You made her borderline famous!
-
I wasn't expecting it to blow up lol sorry, madness
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Whenever I am am having a bad day, I watch RoboCop shoot people in the dick and everything is ok again.
-
i love the extended cut of that scenehttps://youtu.be/KSPzsV2YN6Q
-
That's the one :)
End of conversation
-
-
I don't but I remember when that dude from ER got Toxic Avenger'd and then splatted like a water balloon.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
A great time to remind everyone that this exists.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSPzsV2YN6Q …
-
Our Robocop Remake comboed with Night of the Lepus was the best movie night I ever threw.
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.