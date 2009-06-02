Impressive, 140 character explanation on how the thing stops please?
Lots of tunnel left at the end the run. Safety reasons?
A few hundred feet maybe, but safety first. These are
#Hyperloop's baby steps here, Wright brothers stuff of a new transportation technology
Yeah. I still have my reservations about hyperloop but I'd love to be proved wrong.
Nah this test was under near vacuum, so 1897 tech in a near vacuum
Isembard Kingdom Brunel tried something a bit similar (though his train wasn't inside the vacuum tube). Rats ate the leather seals.
You've gone to plaid
You can have an artist to create a stop motion animation on the tunnel walls, it will be entertaining during a trip.
I know and it will be an amazing challenge for the artists. Time laps of changes of seasons is one idea.
I do not know how long the tunnel is, but coordination with local art schools to volunteer time to make that would be noteworthy.
That's a very real possibility, and a sensible one. But the idea of art adorning those walls is a concept worthy of a pleasant thought.
Do y'all seriously think they'd put windows on this type of train.... smh not probable at all
No, probably not. But it is a thought people are enjoying and there are other possibilities, so what's wrong with a discussion on it?
