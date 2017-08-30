It's a for-profit blood business, with a disaster relief charity on the side.
71% of its revenue comes from its blood business. 23% from charitable donations.
The Red Cross blood business gets FREE cost of goods (donated blood) and sells it for profit.
Despite that sweet arrangement, the blood business is under serious pressure. The health care industry needs much less blood for surgeries.
How to respond? Well, the CEO came from AT&T and brought many execs with her. They embrace the corporate logic of cost cutting.
They've been cutting chapters and staff, particularly experienced disaster relief staff.
That's... not good for yer disaster relief operations. (Which cost a lot of money.)
So they rely (even more than they used to) on volunteers. These are often elderly retirees, ill-equipped for responding the major disasters.
More significantly, the Red Cross is not remotely capable of responding to disasters on this scale. Only the Fedl govt is.
It has the wrong people, & too few of them, with too few resources & training, trying do a job they wouldn't be able to do in the 1st place.
The deeply pernicious part is that huge disasters are revenue generating opportunities for the Red Cross. So they have to seize them.
Gail McGovern's mindset has been to cut and exploit and hold on to the reins of power. Chair Bonnie McElveen & the BOD have enabled this.
So while the ARC has often fallen short, it seems worse than before. And there's no accountability. The end.
I feel it was ageist of you to say that about retirees. They choose to deploy, repeatedly, and are an inspiration.
Thanks for the comment. I didn't intend it that way. It was a comment on their level of professional experience.
But during Sandy, some of the older volunteers couldn't walk up stairs of highrises. So it matters in come contexts.
My family lost everything in a fire. The Red Cross lifted us back on our feet. I will always be grateful to them.pic.twitter.com/6GChxj20PI
I'm so sorry for your family. This is what the Red Cross does well: respond to individual calamities like house fires.
Same here. The Red Cross gave me vouchers for clothes and an air mattress after my apartment burnt down when I was a broke 23yr old.
Yes and as he just stated it responds well to individual calamity. The thread is about something else entirely.
I wasn't disputing what the original post said. I was chiming in with my individually positive experience with the organization.
