I admit I'm not familiar w/ your work, but I will keep track now & make sure to support your roles in the future. Thank you for your stance.
or, you know, just go see Deadpool already, Suzanne. Geez. (And admiration to you, Ed.)
He was also Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones in Season 3...but they replaced him in Season 4
Yeah...it's not very popular though...surprised it hasn't been cancelled yet
As a person of Asian descent: thank you for this. It's heartening to see someone do the right thing, though it has cost you personally.
I think actually, this not only won't cost him, it'll elevate his notoriety & the status quo. He'll benefit in the long run bc of this
I hope that's the case. No one else so far seems willing to take that short term hit to do what's right, though!
True. But I've seen tweets fr ppl in the industry who have commended him & have said they will consider him for future roles bc of this
Now this is a good choice. RT
Has this every happened before? An actor willingly dropped a role because he recognized whitewashing was afoot?
It just happened on Broadway with Mandy Patinkin. But it's not as common as it should be.
not necessarily the case with Mandy. The role he was stepping into was not made for any typecast. Just for a male actor.
Should have qualified that. Mandy was replacing an AA actor in a show to pump up BO. Role race neutral. When Mandy dropped, shows run ended.
Word TGC handled the whole thing poorly, from announcement to apology, the actors didn't drop the ball that was the PR & producers fault!
