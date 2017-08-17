People are already laughing at it and think the march is a joke but if you care about civil rights you might want to take it seriously.
Juggalos are marching on Washington because the FBI classified juggalos as a gang.
Anyone who as spent five minutes trying to understand juggalos would see they aren’t a gang. It’s an insane notion.
It’s like saying the KISS Army is a gang or Deadheads or anything els. It’s fucking silly as hell.
However, this gang classification has serious as impact for juggalos who tend to be poor and undereducated already.
Here are some real life impacts that the juggalo gang classification has had.
People have lost their jobs because of juggalo tattoos. They have lost custody battles.
People have been dishonorably discharged from the military for gang tattoos.
Juggalos have been pulled over for the cops and been searched because ICP stickers are now probable cause.
Juggalos who get arrested for non-violent offenses are treated as gang members and added to gang lists.
This all might seem hilarious to you but people are having their lives ruined over a tattoo they got of their favorite band in high school.
So if you give a fuck about justice you should give a fuck about this.
Liberal s should get on board because it is a civil rights issue and conservatives should get on board because it’s government overreach.
Long story short, take the Juggalo March on Washington seriously. It’s more important than you think. End of thread.
I went to a wrestling show and there was a Juggalo something or other going on in the same building on another stage. It was a fun mashup.
yeah they were with the Oddities, ICP rapped them to the ring shit was pretty cool
just going through this thread here and I'd just like to interject as someone more into the wrestling world than most-
-but from a worker and performer perspective, they're respectable, trustworthy, well-paying and give you repeat business if you perform well
