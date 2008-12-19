I love the anger, so on point.
-
New conversation
-
-
I actually love Linux and hate anything else, I just have a peculiar way to display it.
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
it was funny last year.
- 2 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
This media may contain sensitive material. Learn more
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Sudo make me a cake
-
I have extras.. ./configure --include-chocolate --enable-icing
-
I am lazy, will wait for the packager to do their job first
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Gentoo for the win!
-
If it were Gentoo it would turn out that the sugar is actually salt and you need to realize that ahead of time and replace it yourself.
-
True true but in my case love is blind and I still love it.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
That flour is ground, the butter is churned already. Must be Ubuntu. Come back with fresh wheat, a cow and some chickens...
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.