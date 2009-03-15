-
have you sent this to reporters?
@soledadobrien
Unfortunately it has apparently been going on for years.
Any speculation (or first-hand knowledge) as to why it's been going on for years under an administration fully behind climate science?
I didn't mean climate change specifically...just strategic changes to wording in general
Strategic changes to wording has always been a thing in every government. But removing reference to specific concepts like climate change?!
Denying climate change is creating alt facts. Hope scientists are faithful to science; won't cooperate creating political biased science.
At the very least, this provides an opportunity to sell your at risk property to the *ahem* not so bright, deep into the crisis.
Because if you don't mention
#ClimateChange it doesn't exist. Guess if we never mention the common cold we will never catch one.
If only that worked with Trump, his name would never pass my lips again.
Yeah no kidding. I did block his name on Tweetdeck, so I don't have to see stuff about him. I'd like to also block his face.
On another topic. I love the info on your website. I'm going to use it to improve my teaching skills and help students. I think it is great.
haha, thank you. Yeah, we're quite proud of it :)
Please tell me this is a very bad joke, fake, whatever it needs not to be true
I hope your response was "no".
Not mine to respond to. I tweeted the link to the original Facebook post so you can ask the person the email was addressed to
Her response (from comments on the original post):pic.twitter.com/TpJuQ1cJw4
