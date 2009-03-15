-
New conversation
-
-
"greenhouse gas release and climate alteration" and then slip "climate change" into the metadata so it'll still show up in search results?
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
have you sent this to reporters?
@soledadobrien
-
Any speculation (or first-hand knowledge) as to why it's been going on for years under an administration fully behind climate science?
-
I didn't mean climate change specifically...just strategic changes to wording in general
-
This is news to me and very interesting. Could you give an overview of strategic wording policy(/policies) of previous administration(s)?
-
For example: Loretta Lynch told James Comey to stop referring to the Hillary investigation as an "investigation", but rather "a matter".
-
Yep. Censorship- and at a larger scale, corruption and bad politics- is a bi-partisan issue.
-
E…X…A…C…T…L…Y.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Please tell me this is a very bad joke, fake, whatever it needs not to be true
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Because if you don't mention
#ClimateChange it doesn't exist. Guess if we never mention the common cold we will never catch one.
-
If only that worked with Trump, his name would never pass my lips again.
-
Yeah no kidding. I did block his name on Tweetdeck, so I don't have to see stuff about him. I'd like to also block his face.
-
On another topic. I love the info on your website. I'm going to use it to improve my teaching skills and help students. I think it is great.
-
haha, thank you. Yeah, we're quite proud of it :)
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.