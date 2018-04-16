Celebrate the Saga! Reply with your favorite
#StarWars memory and you may see it somewhere special on #MayThe4th.
The above legal language applies ONLY to replies to this tweet using
#MayThe4th and mentioning @DisneyPlus. These replies may appear in something special on May the 4th!Show this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
You know that's not how this works right. You can't just scream a terms of service agreement into the void and then assume anyone who does something falling in line has seen it and agreed. No one who tweets
#Maythe4th has agreed legally to your tos.
Sure! My favorite part of
#MayThe4th is when Disney blacklisted the LA Times from film reviews because it wrote about their shady theme park practices
Sweet!! My favorite part of
#MayThe4th is when @Disney threatened to sue a grieving father who wanted to put Spiderman on his 3yr old son's headstone. This is fun!
By sharing your message with me using
#Caturday you agree to giving me all your cats, terms of use here: http://yourcatismyfuckingcatnow.com
really disappointed you didnt go as far as registering the domain tbh
I was born on May 4th - does that mean you technically own my birthday?
#MayThe4th
