For Europeans: this is banning travel. Uses language of previous orders such as the Muslim ban (the situations are not equivalent but the use of language is interesting). Europe is "disapproving", being rational.
Show this thread
For Americans this is not about banning people but banning the virus itself, but Europe is "attacking" the us who just wants to protect itself.
This isn't accidental and these screenshots were taken seconds apart. How did I know about it? Because I was using a VPN and CNN loaded th cached Europe version before reverting to the American one.
This is not a OMG FAKE NEWS thread - the interesting thing is that to both audiences, *both stories are true*. However it also points to a media company tailoring its content not based on fact, but based on spin.
That's alarming as hell. That means that the geographic features of your internet connection (and, I am sure as shit, soon also your likes, searches, preferences, shares etc) determine the flavour of truth you are served by a news corporation. What the fuck. WHAT THE FUCK.
I don't want a news source to tell me what they think I want to hear. I want them to tell me the measured, considered, well-researched truth.
But what else can we really expect? Our political attention (read: being constantly enraged) is now the currency of news. They don't need you to buy a subscription; they need to be your fix. Those are very different.
I don't have a recommendation and I don't have an answer. What I can tell you, however, is that these headlines are written with the same intentions as advertising jingles and if that doesn't alarm the living shit out of you then I don't really know what to tell you.
Also please note: all other headlines are unchanged. This is a calculus that applies not to the content, but to the hook. They don't change the lyrics, they change the beat.
To say I'm surprised at the response to this is an understatement. I'll add this: I'm not attacking the media here, or the content. I also don't know how widespread this is, or if I caught a test by accident, and I also know that regional headlines aren't new. BUT.
What I am saying is that this signals the infrastructure for dynamic, tailored headlines. The fact that the content stays the same I find chilling - as I said in another tweet, this is like creating addicts not through what's in the drug but by innovating on the needle.
Journos, I am with you, and you are essential. I do not hate the media, and I do not seek to spout that OmG It'S aLl CoRrUpT. Maybe it is, but that's neither here nor there - what I want to focus on is how journos can use existing tech in a way that's mindful and ethical.
Because the alternative - a world where the reality morphs itself to satisfy what internet companies *believe* your demographics and opinions are, based on ham-handed methods because really why would they change - is, to me, 100% unacceptable.
Again, I have no advice and I have no answers, I just make art with the computermachine but I'm glad others care about this. I also have no SoundCloud so support journalists who give a shit. I have a newsletter link in my bio if you like this kind of thing. PS WASH YOUR HANDS
