Chant at Boston counter-protest march: CONTROL! ALT-RIGHT! DELETE! Oh,
#nerdtown, never change.
About prints/shirts etc. of my sign: I don't own the rights to Pepe the Frog, and so have no plans to make it commercially available.
IANA(US copyright)L, but I understand using Pepe for a political sign to be fair use (commentary), but selling it would violate copyright.
People might argue; I think you're solidly in the right. I defer to my lawyer pal
@KyleKCourtney who would definitely be yr defense attorney
Thanks. My understanding is that you do the best you can with fair use, but ultimately, only a judge can decide.
Exactly. The trick is making people who might sue figure it's a losing battle to even try. And never using Mickey Mouse.
Right. My list? Mickey Mouse, NFL, MLB, Speilberg, MLK Jr. estate, & Star Wars (see Mickey Mouse)
Hah. Thank you. I don't think I need a lawyer today, but I appreciate your willingness to share your expertise.
I think you’ll find a number of lawyers willing to help should you decide to go forward with it. :-) Welcome back to the states!
STOP USING PEPE AS A HATE SYMBOL HE’S JUST A MEMEpic.twitter.com/pCmOZmjMJP
Take a close look at my photo. You're mansplaining the swastika to someone who is SOUTH ASIAN. Bye!
Don't "Millennial Girlsplain" to a 47 year old queen who has actual scars from the past. You don't have the right.
Honey, I'm as old as you and yeah, I do have the right to expect people to respect it when I say I don't want to talk to them.
The saddest thing is that these symbols were appropriated into hate culture.
The swastika was an ancient religious sign, and Pepe was just an internet meme.
I personally agree with your points. I just find it sad that white supremacists ruin literally fucking everything.
Because when someone says they don't want to talk to you, you need to respect that decision, son.
I'm sorry, but you didn't have to be that rude about the situation. You could've said it in a nicer manner, or just not replied at all.
