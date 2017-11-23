Dana Fischer the Magic Planeswalker
@DanaFischerMTG
Hi I’m 8 and I love playing Magic competitively, meeting people, doing well at GPs, and beating my dad Adam (also here). And I love cosplaying and commentating.
Tweets
- Tweets, current page.
- Tweets & replies
- Media
You blocked @DanaFischerMTG
Are you sure you want to view these Tweets? Viewing Tweets won't unblock @DanaFischerMTG
-
Pinned Tweet
I DID IT!!!!!! (at 8, youngest to Day 2 a GP). I'm so happy & want to thank everyone that has been so supportive but especially
@ChannelFireball , @wizards_magic , my friends, people who gave me advice, & my family (dad @afischer71 , mom @fischsd , & sister Sadie). #MTGLA #GPLAThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
This cool 3-minute video about me just aired on the news - I think it's a lot of fun to watch! http://www.cbs8.com/story/40241382/magic-the-gatherings-8-year-old-card-shark …
@JeffNews8 @wizards_magic @ChannelFireballThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
I got to be interviewed by
@JeffNews8 for the Zevely Zone which was a lot of fun! I'll post the link to the full video when it goes live (I think tomorrow) or if you're in San Diego you can see it tomorrow, Tue, at 5:40pm on CBS8 or on the 10pm news on the CW San Diego.pic.twitter.com/qCKtJSJgBDThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
RECAP OF
#MTGCALGARY : Came SO close to second Day 2 in a row, losing Game 3 of win-and-in & ending 5-3, making 3 win-and-ins in 4 mos! Hung out w/ 12yo friend Liam. Went up Calgary Tower & played Magic. Saw @goberthicks . Tried Daniel's quad-sleeves. Helped another 8yo practice.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
This was the board and my cards in hand at the end of my Commander game against
@goberthicks - I won :) #MTGCalgarypic.twitter.com/ckFuJcrMEvThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
When I let
@DanaFischerMTG play my Karametra Enchantress deck :/ #MTGCalgarypic.twitter.com/2Q1Gy1w4LQThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
I have some serious card advantage going vs.
@goberthicks ... #MTGCalgarypic.twitter.com/gAr7yV3ZVjThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
I'm playing 2HG with
@goberthicks at #MTGCalgary and we opened some very fitting cards given her costume! @ChannelFireball @CFBEventspic.twitter.com/J7Ewk0812gThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Commander time with
@goberthicks and Liam at #MTGCalgarypic.twitter.com/g15eMMrrHCThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
This 8 year old powerhouse just beat my husband in a feature match!
@DanaFischerMTG is proof that young children can thrive when they are allowed to follow their passions and pursue their interests. #empoweringwomen #girlpower #MTGCalgary #MagicTheGathering #empowerchildrenpic.twitter.com/oSvT9YvjQLThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
And here I am giving it at whirlpic.twitter.com/8m1dtkEj08Show this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
I decided to give playing Daniel Wong's Taking Turns deck a try. The only thing is that I think the deck is bigger than my head ...
#MTGCalgarypic.twitter.com/yIZPkkYPvCShow this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
This is the update after Round 8 at
#MTGCalgary #GPCalgary . @CFBEvents @ChannelFireballpic.twitter.com/f3a1D3QpGRThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
I just won my last match against mono-Red Phoenix in the feature area and am now 5-2 so I have my 2nd win-and-in in a row and my 3rd in 4 months - I hope I can make 2 Day 2s in a row!
#MTGCalgary #GPCalgary @ChannelFireball @CFBEventspic.twitter.com/Gsl9dwRuxZThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
My friend Liam got me 2 keychains that were both Nissas - I hope it's a lucky sign!
#MTGCalgarypic.twitter.com/aGO03JipPxThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
When your best friend is in the house, big hugs are in order!
#MTGCalgary @DanaFischerMTG @goberthickspic.twitter.com/5QFFuHg5L1Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Now 4-2 at
#MTGCalgary #GPCalgary. Lost to Valakut. Still in it for Day 2 though and this is still exactly how things went in LA .... @ChannelFireball @CFBEventsThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
In round 4 we have the entire field of more than 900 players battling for their chance to take home the title! In the feature match area of
#MTGCalgary we have: Carolyn Kavanagh vs Jonathan White @DanaFischerMTG vs Terrance Coatespic.twitter.com/rnhxDNpp8qThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
I'm now 3-1 at
#MTGCalgary #GPCalgary - lost to Affinity 1-2 in Round 3 and beat Burn 2-0 Round 4. 4 rounds to go ...Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
I'll be at table 43 for the day at
#MTGCalgary #GPCalgary . Please feel free to come by and say hi and say if you'd like a token if I'm not busy! @ChannelFireball @CFBEventspic.twitter.com/6rYv3bhgjqThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.