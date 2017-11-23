Dana Fischer the Magic Planeswalker

@DanaFischerMTG

Hi I’m 8 and I love playing Magic competitively, meeting people, doing well at GPs, and beating my dad Adam (also here). And I love cosplaying and commentating.

facebook.com/DanaFischerMag…
Joined November 2017
387 Photos and videos Photos and videos

Tweets

You blocked @DanaFischerMTG

Are you sure you want to view these Tweets? Viewing Tweets won't unblock @DanaFischerMTG

  1. Pinned Tweet
    Mar 2

    I DID IT!!!!!! (at 8, youngest to Day 2 a GP). I'm so happy & want to thank everyone that has been so supportive but especially , , my friends, people who gave me advice, & my family (dad , mom , & sister Sadie).

    153 replies 315 retweets 3,035 likes
    Undo
  2. 21 hours ago

    This cool 3-minute video about me just aired on the news - I think it's a lot of fun to watch!

    7 replies 31 retweets 225 likes
    Undo
  3. Apr 1

    I got to be interviewed by for the Zevely Zone which was a lot of fun! I'll post the link to the full video when it goes live (I think tomorrow) or if you're in San Diego you can see it tomorrow, Tue, at 5:40pm on CBS8 or on the 10pm news on the CW San Diego.

    4 retweets 58 likes
    Undo
  4. Apr 1

    RECAP OF : Came SO close to second Day 2 in a row, losing Game 3 of win-and-in & ending 5-3, making 3 win-and-ins in 4 mos! Hung out w/ 12yo friend Liam. Went up Calgary Tower & played Magic. Saw . Tried Daniel's quad-sleeves. Helped another 8yo practice.

    1 reply 75 likes
    Undo
  5. Mar 31

    This was the board and my cards in hand at the end of my Commander game against ⁦⁩ - I won :)

    2 replies 54 likes
    Undo
  6. Retweeted
    Mar 31

    When I let play my Karametra Enchantress deck :/

    7 replies 1 retweet 101 likes
    Undo
  7. Mar 31

    I have some serious card advantage going vs. ⁦⁩ ...

    2 replies 1 retweet 75 likes
    Undo
  8. Mar 31

    I'm playing 2HG with at and we opened some very fitting cards given her costume!

    1 reply 3 retweets 97 likes
    Undo
  9. Mar 31

    Commander time with ⁦⁩ and Liam at

    34 likes
    Undo
  10. Retweeted
    Mar 30

    This 8 year old powerhouse just beat my husband in a feature match! is proof that young children can thrive when they are allowed to follow their passions and pursue their interests.

    3 replies 20 retweets 137 likes
    Undo
  11. Mar 30

    And here I am giving it at whirl

    28 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  12. Mar 30

    I decided to give playing Daniel Wong's Taking Turns deck a try. The only thing is that I think the deck is bigger than my head ...

    5 replies 1 retweet 124 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  13. Mar 30

    This is the update after Round 8 at .

    8 replies 3 retweets 105 likes
    Undo
  14. Mar 30

    I just won my last match against mono-Red Phoenix in the feature area and am now 5-2 so I have my 2nd win-and-in in a row and my 3rd in 4 months - I hope I can make 2 Day 2s in a row!

    10 replies 10 retweets 308 likes
    Undo
  15. Mar 30

    My friend Liam got me 2 keychains that were both Nissas - I hope it's a lucky sign!

    28 likes
    Undo
  16. Retweeted
    Mar 30

    When your best friend is in the house, big hugs are in order!

    2 replies 1 retweet 80 likes
    Undo
  17. Mar 30

    Now 4-2 at . Lost to Valakut. Still in it for Day 2 though and this is still exactly how things went in LA ....

    1 reply 41 likes
    Undo
  18. Mar 30

    My latest update from :

    3 replies 27 likes
    Undo
  19. Retweeted
    Mar 30

    In round 4 we have the entire field of more than 900 players battling for their chance to take home the title! In the feature match area of we have: Carolyn Kavanagh vs Jonathan White vs Terrance Coates

    1 reply 3 retweets 16 likes
    Undo
  20. Mar 30

    I'm now 3-1 at - lost to Affinity 1-2 in Round 3 and beat Burn 2-0 Round 4. 4 rounds to go ...

    4 replies 90 likes
    Undo
  21. Mar 30

    I'll be at table 43 for the day at . Please feel free to come by and say hi and say if you'd like a token if I'm not busy! ⁦⁩ ⁦

    1 reply 39 likes
    Undo

@DanaFischerMTG hasn't Tweeted yet.

Loading seems to be taking a while.

Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.

    You may also like

    ·