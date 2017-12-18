Hell yeah I'm a Cynthia-bro.
Miranda can run my city anytime. Apparently the Zionists are already after her for her support of Palestinians
Oh thank god, I was wondering about that literally just after I tweeted. She is good.
I don't know much about the rest of her politics but that is a great sign imo
Lol nice. So vote for someone you don’t even know her policies. Typical liberal.
I don't live in NY and I'm not a liberal u dipshit
Just say you'll fix the trains over and over and you will win
lol she's actually going to charge rich folks like you more so others can ride for free. she makes our mayor look like a moderate
I find is funny that you think that somehow that is a bad idea. Also you most likely don't live in NY if you think rich people don't use the subway.
the rich in NYC (multi millionaires and billionaires) generally don’t ride the subway unless it’s a publicity thing dude
I disagree, many rich people who live in Manhattan use the subways to commute to work. The great thing about NYC subway is that it is a 24 hour service used by all, until Cuomo fucked it up.
Also, rich people should pay more taxes to fund the subway and to expand it into Queens and NJ.
This is just what New York needs.......says nobody. Trump is gonna be president forever cause of nonsense like this. Yes, the tied for 3rd most memorable character from a lousy HBO show is just what NY needs.pic.twitter.com/ztJREs3aOX
And that has gone surprising well. By well I mean we are still alive
Nothing against CN, but another celebrity whose politics I might maybe somewhat like better is not the direction the DNC should be heading right now.
What she said concerning the state is true so... why not at least hear her out.
