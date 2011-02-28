This yankee is very sorry about you needing to remove your participation trophies. Too bad summer is here, snowflake. Sad!
Lol. Of all the people calling you out on your bullshit, this is what you choose to reply to?
This is how he responds to stuff and he's running for governor? It didn't even make SENSE.
He was born in Minnesota. Which means he has no cultural stake in the confederacy - he's just a racist.
I'm from Minnesota. Please don't think we're like him. FYI - we DON'T want him back!
But weren't you born and raised in Minnesota? And you also graduated college in Minnesota before packing up for Virginia?
Speaking of your home state Minnesota, which was a Union state. A state that was critical to the Confederates defeat at Gettysburg.
So critical, in fact, the Gov signed a proclamation in 2013 honoring “Minnesota Courage at Gettysburg, Recognition Day.”
You're no southerner, you are a Minnesotan. Respect your home state's sacrifice for helping the United States win the Civil War.
I respect and honor Minnesota's history. But Virginia is my adoptive state. I respect its heritage and history. You cannot erase history.
"You cannot erase history"... you would know, you just tried to erase your own.
There are no Hitler statues in Germany, we all still know who he is.
You were born in Minnesota, so let's amend: there's many things worse than a Yankee pretending to be a Southerner but it's still pretty dumb
Thing is, it's fine to move from Minnesota to Virginia. Just don't lie and pretend you've always lived there.
George grew up in Midland Texas and Houston Texas. His accent is not fake.
I mean I was born in Texas and still live here and don't have one. Then again, I'm not from the super rural part.
Was born in TX, reared in MS, & gfo, cause they always wanted to know "whear I wuz frum." Too many ppl still buy that heritage
#ignorance
