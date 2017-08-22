David Jones' Locker: Where Truth Goes to Die
#TrumpRussiapic.twitter.com/VtpneRM6yD
I searched through two recent datasets (propagators of
#FireMcMaster and #UniteTheRight hashtags) and found 824 such accounts.
Searching their followers for similarly named accounts, and subsequently their followers' followers yielded 63099 accounts.pic.twitter.com/1DwWoZU8ax
Here's the follower network formed by those 63099 accounts. Larger circle = more accounts with the 8-digit numbers among its followers.pic.twitter.com/gBAlS0Lttq
Let's look at the largest node in the network, DavidJo52951945. This account's been around for a while - since early 2013, 136K tweets.pic.twitter.com/tmhKcmQ69M
Here's an interesting observation - David is posting 8 AM - 8 PM every day, Moscow time. Almost like it's his job or something.pic.twitter.com/qqRECn14qj
What's he tweeting about? This figure illustrates the volume of DavidJo52951945's tweets mentioning various topics over the years.pic.twitter.com/0bvquyw6i1
The messaging is very interesting. Let's go back to 2013, check out DavidJo52951945's tweets about Ukraine:
#TrumpRussiapic.twitter.com/EFJr0aQvAg
Fast forward a couple years, and it's time for Brexit. I particularly enjoyed the suggestion of vote tampering.
#TrumpRussiapic.twitter.com/oYw7xIFqrT
Along comes the 2016 US election, and DavidJo52951945 is tweeting some very familiar-sounding material about Hillary Clinton.pic.twitter.com/8bPsGcDucy
Very alt-right-esque messaging about Michael Flynn and "deep state". Bear in mind that DavidJo52951945 is posing as British.pic.twitter.com/ltwd4Vzdbz
Some interesting post-Charlottesville tweets from DavidJo52951945 to round out the story.
#TrumpRussia #AltWankers #MAGApic.twitter.com/yAMnLjyArD
I do have to say, this is one of the more interesting troll accounts I've seen (and almost certainly human-operated, not a bot).
136K tweets from DavidJo52951945 over four years on a variety of topics, all aligned with the interests of the Kremlin at the time.
(And speaking of time, I'll again point out the schedule. 12 hour days, 8 AM - 8 PM Moscow time every single day. . .)pic.twitter.com/sIzfDHREuZ
Conclusion? A) Almost certainly a Russian invention and B) a far more influential social media node than your average bot.
#TrumpRussia
Also, I recommend reading this thread from
@BarryGsGhost:https://twitter.com/BarryGsGhost/status/895840586661593088 …
Oddly, sometime in the 12 hours since I originally posted this thread, the subject blocked me. Sad!
#TrumpRussiapic.twitter.com/wM1Yz8LNRX
There are plenty that don't follow the pattern, but the 8 digit pattern indeed exists.
In my research I've found that different networks use different nomenclature, but it's always similar within a single network.
The other day I reported dozens of identical spam tweets under a single post (1/2)
All user names followed the pattern: "(Random woman's name) + 4-digit number"
Actually, 6 numbers. Just checked and a few are still there.
What about "(Woman's name) + (Random animal) + 2 digit number"?
