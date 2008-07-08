Here's the official White House transcript of Trump's "what a crowd" remarks at the Annaville Fire Station in Corpus Christipic.twitter.com/pkKcwRJOOI
-
New conversation
-
-
-
Coincidence I think not. Lol maybe she writes trumps talking points
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
Has anyone actually seen photos of this crowd?
-
https://twitter.com/Scavino45/status/902608334922047488 … Here’s a panorama view from a WH staffer.0:24
-
This is what he de demands from his staff, if the crowds aren't large when he arrives the staff gets firedhttps://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2017/08/29/politics/trump-phoenix-rally/index.html …
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
If people were not busy with floods in Houston, my crowd size inTexas would've been much larger.But I was a little uncomfortable in the rain
-
@realDonaldTrump "Busy" with floods? You must mean "stuck".
-
That's not the real Donald Trump's tweet. It's realDonaldtrue. :)
-
True! I didn't think the real dtrump could use a word as large as uncomfortable.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Audio please. This is just a picture with your impression.
-
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Trump's using his Texas
#HurricaneHarvey trip as a photo op. It's all about Donald J Trump, always has been #HoustonStrong #HelpforHouston
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.