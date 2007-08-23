@chrismessina Great idea. I’d think about patenting the idea and charging one cent per #hindsightisawonderfulthing
@Malarkey I know I know. Working on it. But not too hard.
@chrismessina you mean like we used to do on IRC? cc: @Malarkey /msg [user] #warez-ftp
@steveplunkett @malarkey precisely, except it didn't really make sense to put multiple channel names in an IRC message.
@chrismessina So, after this tweet, Twitter started hashtags? If so, other social networks shouldn't use them add it's Twitter thing.
@Xane_Xanecom no, Twitter (the company) resisted hashtags in the beginning. Hashtags weren't intended to be Twitter-only. Web > Twitter
@Xane_Xanecom it's not weird, but if you'd started on @iInstagram, you'd associate them with @iInstagram. They're network agnostic!
@chrismessina @iInstagram Ohhhhhh... So, Facebook isn't being some kind if ripoff using hashtags?
Nice ) I found the tweet, that changed history of social communication (I mean using hashtag #).
@chrismessina how does this tweet only have 400~ retweets? This tweet changed the game
@yo the hidden history of hashtags lives in plain sight. :)
@yo thank you sir! :)
Why the #? “
@chrismessina: how do you feel about using # (pound) for groups. As in #barcamp [msg]?” Tag at beg or end of msg? #firsthashtag
@brittanyannen # because of IRC convention and it was easy to type on T-9 phones in 2007! (Pre-touch!)
@chrismessina T-9! Lest we forget. What's your opinion on what it's become? #hashtag #hashtags ;)
@brittanyannen it's unreal. The good news is: individuals can still impact the direction of the internet!
