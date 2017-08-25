Our
@BuzzFeedNews report —> President Trump Has Pardoned Controversial Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaiohttps://www.buzzfeed.com/davidmack/trump-pardons-arpaio?utm_term=.ni4BN4JoX#.rbxyXNEmQ …
-
New conversation
-
Our
-
.
@ACLU's @WangCecillia, on Trump: "His pardon of Arpaio is a presidential endorsement of racism."pic.twitter.com/NdITPXLR9P
-
The president who couldn't condemn Neo-Nazis by name for 2 days calls a man who ignored court orders in a discrimination case a "patriot."pic.twitter.com/YbYSdkxpon
-
Of all the things Trump has done so far, I think this may very well be the worst. Well, & Transgender Ban. Anything that hurts US citizens.
- 3 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
This makes me sick.
-
Yes. This and the transgender ban today. Do you think staff had to bribe him with awfulness to get through hurricane briefing?
-
My transgender student was worried that Trump's ban labels him as mentally ill. Wtf world awaits him when he graduates in the spring?
-
Oh I am so sorry - these characters refuse to convey my horror as a parent and citizen. I promise we will keep pushing back and reaching out
-
I'm with you. Also, I told my student the ban is not a reflection of him, but further evidence of Trump's mental illness.
-
"I'm not even a little surprised; he is morally bankrupt" said my wise friend.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
I went to law school because I wanted to prevent the exploitation of people's
#civilliberties. Arpaio was just pardoned for those violations
-
Is it possible for a pres pardon to be overturned or even stayed since the sentencing hasn't occurred yet?
-
Almost definitely not. Pardons can happen before conviction even. See:https://www.buzzfeed.com/chrisgeidner/the-president-actually-has-enormous-power-to-pardon?utm_term=.clLa3nmoq#.owVp5zy62 …
-
So there's no check on that portion of his power? I'm finding this tough to accept... gimme some hope here Chris.
-
If you're so worried about Arpaio, you may want to check who Obama pardoned before he left.
-
I did. None of them abused an elected office to deprive dozens of people of their rights or tortured the mentally ill.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Of course. In the middle of hurricane Harvey. As it hits land as a category 4.
-
He assumes that, like him, we are unable to pay attention to two things at once. He is clearly mistaken.
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.