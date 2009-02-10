...has he tried NOT being Conservative?
#ThatNeverGetsOld
-
New conversation
-
...has he tried NOT being Conservative?
-
omg I can't. So police come to Google and shake him down in random raids? Was he arrested for sedition for that stupid MANifesto?
#Ithinknot
-
Are his relationships with consenting conservatives criminalized? Are there laws against him congregating w/ other conservatives?
#Ithinknot
-
is there regular conservative bashing in alley ways outside of conservative bars at night? do conservatives get beaten to a bloody pulp?
-
Tweet unavailable
- 2 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
Yeah, did you guys know gays could get fired in 1950? And nothing that was at all worse than that? Terrible!
-
it's hard to remember, sarcasm & irony don't travel well in cyberspace. we need a snark emoji
- 8 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
Being a bigot is not being conservative. It's being an extremist and that's his right. And it's googles right to not want to have anything
-
Agreed. Also, company E-mails should not be used to promote personal ideology. Google had every right to fire him. For several reasons.
-
A right to be one? Sure. But NOT "and I can never be fired, no matter how many horrible things I say and do to customers and coworkers".
- 6 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.