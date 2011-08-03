congrats on ur viral tweet brian tashman
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
-
ACLU: We’ll fight for your right to protest us fighting for your right to protest.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
ACLU defends Nazis' right to burn down ACLU headquarters - The Onion, 2003.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
US Constitutional Freedom of Speech: Allowing you the right to tell me to shut up since 1789.
-
And allowing me to keep on talking even when you tell me to shut up
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
-
I hope this goes to court with the
@aclu supporting those kids.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
That's why we love 'em.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
That is so meta.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
And this is why I am a card-carrying member. Free speech belongs to everyone, not just people with whom you happen to agree.
- 1 more reply
-
-
That truly is a WOW moment. But, shows how the 1st amendment is supposed to work. Thank you
@ACLU for taking the high ground. #ACLUTruthThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
There's defending civil liberties, and then there's defending the civil liberties of protesters who happen to be protesting you.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
More than talking about living by what you preach.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
ACLU Defends Nazis' Right To Burn ACLU Headquarters http://www.theonion.com/audio/aclu-defends-nazis-right-to-burn-aclu-headquarters-17064 …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Isn't this a double negative, therefore not allow protest?
-
In 50 years historians will realize that today's rising tensions were just a joke that got of hand on the SomethingAweful Forums in 2003
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.