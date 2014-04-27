Take those symbols of treason, melt them and use the material to build a homeless shelter.
Need more material so its a big enuf shelter. Let's go after slumlords too. I heard the prez's son in law was a bmore slumlord >>
Melting down Kushner would probably violate all kinds of EPA regs against toxic discharge.
-
I watched the last one taken down early this morning on periscope
I disagree, actions like this will only fuel more hatred and violence. I abhor hate groups of any kind, but this is wrong.
Both . It's American history and doing it in the middle of the night is the method of a coward
And the motion was already passed by the city council! The only decision the mayor made herself was to carry out her duties effectively.
We are watching from Northern California. We applaud your courage and leadership to move the statues to avoid violence. God Bless you.
Will you applaud or cry when the giant statue of your hero, communist mass murderer Lenin in Northern California is removed?
The statue is in Seattle & is on private property. If you choose to have a statue of the confederacy on your private land - free country.
Addtl, It was salvaged and brought over the pondby a private party. Not that that makes it better. Just sayin' not a public work in ANY way.
Whoawhoawhoa. These all sound like "facts" and "history." Can you point me to a statue of some dude on a horse so I can learn more?
