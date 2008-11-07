Trump's cell phone is the Ardennes
I don't believe it. If u watch History your answer would have been aliens or Knights Templar. You read books you liar.
And in this shitballs climate we're in, some would consider that an insult.
That's why I added the Emojis. Didn't want my joke mistaken for authentic anti-intellectualism.
Fake anti intellectual!! Lol
Which aide is going to be Belgium?
Does he have parental controls on the tv and phone too?
And how did that original Maginot Line work out?
Not so well for the French sadly
Stamp everything you don't want him to read as "Latest advice from Obama."
Obama hates this one weird trick!
Maginot Line is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice.
A+ tweet.
We all know how the Maginot line worked out for the French. For
@realDonaldTrump the control of info flow ends with Twitter.
What's Kelly going to do? Turn off Twitter and TV so Trump doesn't get bad news daily? Treating him like a toddler?
What's Kelly going to do next? Sent Trump to bed without dessert because he's not sticking to a script? This is nuts.
Everyone around Trump treats him like a terrible toddler who needs to be closely monitored because he might start a war on Twitter.
