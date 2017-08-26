Can they convict him of more, after pardon?
-
New conversation
-
-
Depends on the language and scope of pardon. If it's written broadly and well enough, the only remaining avenue would be state prosecution.
-
You mean district attorney. Local prosecution would be on county level, i.e. Maricopa County.
-
I meant state-level. In most states, a DA brings charges on behalf of the state. The caption would be "Arizona v. Arpaio."
-
State level implies prosecution through the AG's office. Reason I bring it up is b/c Arpaio helped elect current Maricopa DA, ∴ dead end.
-
State AG criminal cases typically drugs, fraud and other multi-county crimes. Prob. not applicable here. AZ AG has cover to not touch it.
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
How about Civil Lawsuits? Can his victims victims families sue him?
-
Actually, yes. And if he accepts the pardon, it is an admission of criminal guilt.
-
Maricopa county tax payers had paid over 100 millions in lawsuits already.
- 3 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
AZ needs to bring charges at the state level for his criminal activity. There's plenty of evidence to convict and no threat of pardon.
-
It was also stated that accepting a pardon is admission of guilt & can be considered in civil suits. Don't know if there are any pending.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Can we convict him on the other crimes he committed? Asking for a country.
-
Pardon only applies to federal crimes. Can still be charged with state crimes
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.