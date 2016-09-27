Is this photo current?
Don’t be! It’s what they want! If we cower, they figure we’ll never fight back! Just don’t throw the first punch!
#PsycologicalWarfare
Don't throw the first punch is the most important piece of advice for everybody who stands against hate and bigotry!
If I'm not mistaken a lot of people died in Nazi Germany heeding this advice. It's a very difficult line we're all trying to walk.
People died because they didn’t realize what was happening before it was too late. By then they were outnumbered.
I'm Canadian and I've been wondering why no one has been talking about how HEAVILY ARMED THEY WERE?!
It's quite a mind fuck isn't it? Cops let these guys stroll into crowded streets, yet cops will gun down an unarmed black kid w/ a phone...
Aye. Mind fuck us a good start. I'm feckin' Canadian and this is scaring the crap out of me. We shall overcome.
Not to mention at the same time, we have the Russia thing, North Korea nuke thing, &
@VP Pence threatened Venezuela! War in S. America?? LOL
Wait! Pence did what? When? I knew some real shit was getting swept under the rug.
Translation: 'We're not going to stand by and let some other nation grab all that oil' US & Russia have been acquiring their oil assets
Chavez told US inc. to Foff for a very long time, now US inc. sees an "opportunity" like Iraq. South America=Death Sentence for our troops
-
Was this in Charlottesville??
Please watch this. See for yourself.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIrcB1sAN8I&feature=youtu.be …
Yeah ... I only watched it once and am still very shaken by it. It is incredibly disturbing. But also important to see for oneself.
I only saw a couple of minutes' worth of clips, and it turned my stomach, It's not often you see pure unadulterated evil, AKA Trump's base.
