Okay $50 to upgrade to real Windows is kind of smart. I could get behind that strategy.https://www.theverge.com/2017/5/2/15517708/window-10-s-upgrade-devices-windows-10-pro …
- 1 more reply
didn´t they tried that before with Windows RT?
Yeah, but this time around, any app can list on the store, not just "Metro" or UWP apps. Users can also upgrade to Windows Pro.
The trick is going to be convincing app developers to republish their apps. At launch, 10S users can only use Edge or IE
Apple insists in that the iPad Pro is a computer and it’s locked down so no
And in complete opposite MS release a laptop with current gen processors but last gen ports. Oh Microsoft.
Apple would never be so stupid to do that. That's what iOS products are for.
With “It’s Odd” are you trying to use even fewer characters than “It’s an iPad” ?
