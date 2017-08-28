Just for the record, it's a historical marker and is not purely about the idea of potatoes, but it's 1000x more fun to think of it that way.pic.twitter.com/eYS3tLIKsJ
Here. This is where it is. If you didn't know about it, you don't spend enough time hanging out by highway ramps. https://www.google.com/maps/place/42%C2%B022'18.6%22N+71%C2%B003'56.3%22W/@42.3721961,-71.0672727,17.25z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x0!8m2!3d42.371836!4d-71.06565 …
This is within walking distance, and I had no idea it was there I clearly need to spend more time hanging out by highway ramps!
Why was this not on the
#FOSS4G list of things to do? I feel like I missed out on something important.
I personally have failed as a tour guide. This is within spitting distance of another great attraction that we did see: the 99 restaurant.
I feel like we would have made better life choices just seeing the potatoes...
I don't know, I think it would have been best alongside the mysteriously loaded/unloaded baked potatoes of
@James_J_Peters and @RyanMullins.
I dunno man, Boston also has a monument to ether. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ether_Monument …
It's good, but I'm sticking with
#teampotato.
Where on earth is this?
Where in Boston in this beautiful monument? I lived there for 5 years and I never saw this beauty.
You've achieved my dream of having a tweet about a historic plaque go viral. Hats off to you, sir!
Not sure if I can stop laughing about this long enough to get to sleep tonight.
look, these people were fuckin jazzed about potatoes and that is admirable in these trying times.
I haven't seen anyone that excited about a noun since the people who gave the western lowland gorilla its scientific name
holy shit where is this
