Eloquently put Arnold. Clearly demonstrating his passion for american politics. There is always more to Arnie than meets the eye. True icon!
-
New conversation
-
-
There is clarity and simplicity in Arnold's message. There even is warmth and fatherly advice to the misled youth who identify with Nazis.
-
Democrats need some candidates that can once in a while go into Arnold mode. Easy words and blunt messages simply reach more people.
-
Kent, there is something inside a person that goes beyond Rep or Dem. Arnold has that quality and experience, many youth need right now.
-
Is this guy, despite of his past mistakes, capable of producing a message that can help restore ones that deviated from the path of sanity?
-
Arnie speaks of Nazis/their failed ideology. I speak of them, AND other polarizing elements of society; ALL who fail to see consequences.
- 3 more replies
-
New conversation
-
Hate came from both sides, both Arnold. But I do agree, Terminate it all, Terminate it on both sides Like Trump is saying.
-
I agree, I hate seeing Nazi flags flying wherever, and also the Soviet Flag, both flags represent two of the worst mass murdering machines
-
Lookat the Holodomor, millions of Ukrainians starved by Soviet powers, that red flag with a hammer and sickle is just as offensive to many
-
But it seems OK to idolise that symbol and flag, and the people like Lenin and Stalin, and the same with Che, Mao, and Castro
-
All those I mentioned are symbols of hate, and who have left massive scars on generations, no matter if they're home or away
-
So anyone wearing a turban is filled with hate. Look at the hundreds of thousand slaughtered by turban bearded men. So out law them.
-
If that beautiful son of yours had a bully at school and one day he decided to fight back would you say oh both sides are at fault.
- 6 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger- EXPOSED!! pt1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YG3TUqPjFA&sns=tw …pic.twitter.com/Kc0iwfO4CM
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger- EXPOSED!! pt2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnMta65zWIE&sns=tw … via
@infowars
-
Kill My Critics With Poison Gas: Arnold Schwarzenegger https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fotaqLMpVV4&sns=tw … via
@infowars
-
WeAreCHANGE confronts Arnold Schwarzenegger https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a376xZ8VnIY&sns=tw …pic.twitter.com/oW1PUR4wRy
-
Gov. Arnold Questioned About His Nazi Connectionshttps://www.infowars.com/gov-arnold-questioned-about-his-nazi-connections/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=SocialWarfare …
-
One side is fighting for equal rights. One is fighting to take them away. Not hard to understand Rod
-
- 10 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.