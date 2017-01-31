@asktimothybuck I cared and still do - its a pain.
@rosnow @asktimothybuck You didn't care enough to not buy the iPhone 7. The future (and the present) of audio is wirelss.
@metromanto @asktimothybuck Even with $650 credit for my 6, gave me pause. It’s still a hassle. Maybe the future but BT not quite ready yet.
@rosnow @MetroManTO There’s always user pain when removing a port, but sales show timing was . As BT improves, pain will only decrease.
@asktimothybuck @metromanto Looking forward to AirPods, though I don’t like the aesthetics of them. Black would be better - to me.
@rosnow @MetroManTO these are my thoughts on AirPods:https://timothybuck.me/blog/airpods-reviewed …
@asktimothybuck @rosnow I'd go as far as to only recommend AirPods to people who also own an WATCH. It replaces inline countrols nicely.
@MetroManTO @rosnow I think it depends on how you listen to things. I rarely change volume or skip unless I’m searching for something new.
@asktimothybuck Just because the pain of leaving an ecosystem is greater than the annoyance of having a basic feature taken away does 1/
@mweldondesign @asktimothybuck NOT mean the "market didn't care." Many loyal Apple customers recognize this as the cash grab that it is.
@mweldondesign There’s always user pain when removing a port, but sales show timing was . As BT improves, pain will only decrease.
@asktimothybuck It's just hard to see Apple having our best interests in mind in this case when they just happen to own a co that makes 1/
@mweldondesign @asktimothybuck overpriced bluetooth headphones. Feels different than the floppy drive and DVD drives getting cut 2/
@mweldondesign I see what you mean, but IMO it was an inevitable change. The competition will follow this yr and next.
@asktimothybuck +1 for "I care, and still do, but I've stopped bitching 'cos I can't do anything about it"
@asktimothybuck @gruber It wasn't a deal breaker, but it's still annoying to have to carry around 2 sets of headphones (or use a dongle)
@aaronmoodie @gruber there’s definitely some pain w/ removing a port. But sales show timing was . & w/ W1 BT pain will decrease over time.
@asktimothybuck @gruber I trust that pain will decease but questionable about timing. compatibility with new MBP would have been good timing
@asktimothybuck Respectfully disagree; the change means I'll keep my old iPhone long as possible.
