as someone who witnessed the civil war first hand, let me explain why robert e. lee is such an impopic.twitter.com/fuo4TsYO7l
here i am witnessing the majesty of the grand canyon first hand, it's amazingpic.twitter.com/ueS2pFnlf2
not many people know this, but i'm a veteranpic.twitter.com/Xc66hoTe8s
I've witnessed sex first handpic.twitter.com/lsjnEBzxifThis media may contain sensitive material. Learn more
"amazing to witness first hand how i won the electoral vote" "sir if we could go back to the hurri..." "i won the popular vote too" "sir"pic.twitter.com/LO1wKpBSby
"as you can see sir the damage ha...wait what" "did you buy one yet" "sir..." "just buy one"pic.twitter.com/XSv14jWhff
His experience with this devastating storm was obviously a lot more traumatic than previous presidentspic.twitter.com/gCZDEgWExf
Hey
@realDonaldTrump this Is what is really happening "first hand" out there. Try showing some semblance of human sympathy for the victims
Sending
@realDonaldTrump this picture so he can claim he witnessed it first hand.pic.twitter.com/3SDxqvYZ5z
