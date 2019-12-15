(But don’t worry about all that… did you see that you can run a Nintendo emulator in the browser? Look at the shiny shiny, don’t worry your little mind about the other stuff. After all, Google makes its money via Nintendo emulators, not surveillance, amirite?)
-
-
Show this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
New conversation
-
It seems like all the new tech / protocols have issues with privacy in some shape. Tweeted this few weeks ago related to DNS over Https and http/2https://twitter.com/juzzuf/status/1200770404299812864 …
-
Almost as if they were written by surveillance capitalists… oh, wait! ;)
End of conversation
-
-
-
I agree with your sentiment but View Source is already almost useless. WebAssembly is probably going to get exploited in all the ways you worry about; however it also gives rise to possibilities for richer apps that protect users data.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
New conversation
-
Is there any more information about this online?
-
I just found this paper but I am not at all expert enough to assess what it means for us and how to protect myself. Maybe
@digitalcourage, @entropiagpn, @ChPietsch can help? https://www.virusbulletin.com/virusbulletin/2018/10/dark-side-webassembly/ …
End of conversation
-
-
-
What about this stops me examining code running and data moving on my system? I have good tools for that.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
That I don't like to hear!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Can't this be alleviated with browser extensions that monitor the traffic / detect tracking or something?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Can you elaborate ( or point to resources ) on why http 2/3 makes it harder to watch for surveillance ?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.