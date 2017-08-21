Whichever of you fuckers was the 1777th retweet, fuck you, I wanted to take a pic of 1776.
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
-
thefuck
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
alias cmon='sudo $(history -p \!\!)'
-
[j@t~]$ ls /root ls: cannot open directory /root: Permission denied [j@t~]$ cmon [sudo] password for javoskam: anaconda-ks.cfg
End of conversation
-
-
@SwiftOnSecurity or even betterhttps://github.com/nvbn/thefuckThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Personally, I perfer:pic.twitter.com/B6NWfXI8QPThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
old one - got tired of doing that years ago, now its more fun to say sudo to people instead of please when you ask them a 2nd time :p
-
I like that :)
End of conversation
-
-
lol here's one for you. alias fuckingmouse="sudo modprobe -r psmouse && sudo modprobe psmouse"Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Everybody's on this already I'm supposing- yup yuppic.twitter.com/9CuLKam6U0
-
Tell me about it
End of conversation
-
-
Perfect accompaniment to thefuck http://bit.ly/2g3sAC9 ... it doesn't seem to come with man pages. Just don't google "man fuck (1)".Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
alias fuck="sudo !!"
-
The one line solution to this entire discussion, great job!
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.