The UN says the Saudi-led war in Yemen has created the worst humanitarian catastrophe currently in the world, the most dire since WWII Yet it allows Saudi Arabia to promote its “Development & Reconstruction Program” for Yemen at the entrance of the 74th UN General Assemblypic.twitter.com/gQAeXuuLZy
One panel exhibited by Saudi Arabia at the
#UNGA entrance touts the Kingdom's support for Yemen's agriculture & fishing sector No mention of Saudi Arabia's targeted killing of Yemeni fishermen throughout the war, which my friend @MnarMuh covered here: https://www.mintpressnews.com/as-yemen-fishermen-risk-their-lives-to-feed-their-nation-saudi-arabia-use-them-for-target-practice/255162/
who is responsible for allowing this display??????
They’re all the same ppl bombing with one hand & feeding with the other
#Humanitarian assistance provided by #King_Salman_bin_AbdulAziz and #PrinceMohammed_bin_Salman to #Yemeni people
@binsalmangg is a war criminal
Presumably, the "aid" they refer to is the funding & arming terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda or maybe they think it's employing local children to fight their war?
