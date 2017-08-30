No, that's second hand.
3rd hand, isn't it? he got the stry frm smone who got the stry frm vic's? coz greg abbott sure as shit ain't "rt in the midst of evry bit".
@GovAbbott is called Gov Rolling Disaster because he is. Stopped requiring chemical plants to report dangerous chemicals on hand. #Arkema
Reporting has not stopped. I do these reports every year. Public knowledge. And local LEPC and fire departments get copies.
serious question because i'm curious: do you do that because it's company policy or does the company have you do it because it's mandated?
It is a federal and state regulation. See the TCEQ website look up "tier 2".
TCEQ:"Any information in the requested documents that is determined to be confidential must be witheld from release to the public" Hmmm...
Everything he says must subsequently be 'translated', despite his being so-called English speaker. Terrible communicator for many reasons
Epic and historic, historic and epic, historically epic, epically historic
It cannot be both epic and historic. It can be either, but not both. Like pregnant, no modifier is appropriate. Not epic historically pregnt
Wonderful! Think he'll listen?pic.twitter.com/cnM17SZx7z
Yeah, he met w people fortunate enough to have probably slept in their own beds & had long, hot showers before shaking his hand.
He's probably the one with the most germs, the best germs, the yuge and bigly germs.
I bet Trump wears makeup on those hands too. The best cake makeup mixing with whatever fetid rot seeps through the skin from his soul.
Annnnnd I am certain you are correct.
