Stylist: How much do you want cut? Customer: d3d Stylist: Any color today? Customer: :nohl
Stylist: Do you like it? Customer: :q! Customer: :q!!!!! Customer: Ctrl-C Customer: locate backups Stylist: I only have a partial vim port
I don't want to know how you press colon without a keyboard.
There was a gym near my old place called Vim Fitness. I always pictured a roomful of people with little weights strapped to their pinkies.
esc esc esc
:!rm -rf /
Also, for all my dyslexic brethren out there :pic.twitter.com/mXMdJxnwV1
Eventually users will find they no longer know how other salons operate
Not just first time users, only those who get their hair cut every day will be able to remember how to work the door.
The entrance door is labeled "i" and the exit door is labeled "q"
I can never remember how to get out of that place on the first try.
10dd off the sides and 5dd off the top please.
#salonvim
Still better than Emacs.
