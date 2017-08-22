that is, umm, horrible
message could be crafted in a more clear way, but I see nothing inherently wrong with pointing out that failed promise
i disagree completely - this is all about the party and not about policy - the DNC should celebrate the fact that there is no wall full stop
It is that journals are being given control of the literature, and profiting massively from it, primarily because of peer review. /2
Fact that we pay journals $5500/article (on average) AND we subsidize the AND most people can't read them makes system absurd. /3
As a liberal, I'm also wondering why I still have healthcare and my gay son hasn't been electrocuted "normal" too. Things we care about.
seems like a great way to lose again
De-motivating explicitly racist voters from going to the polls is a fine part of a strategy to win.
Motivation isn't about logic, and it's too early to say it won't. Also, it's one tactic, other things going on.
This is what I mean by my statement:https://twitter.com/AmyDentata/status/900021384008445953 …
"Failures" of the right won't demotivate them. They'll root for their team until it crashes and burns.
This kind of shit is way more likely to demotivate potential Democratic voters.
Exactly. Dems actually think shit through. This just isn't how the right operates.https://twitter.com/AmyDentata/status/900027235033169921 …
-
Well
@randygdub's prophecy is the gift that keeps on givingpic.twitter.com/omRJhFXrV3
That's what happens when you try to pander to septuagenarian white guys from Vermonthttps://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/nov/22/bernie-sanders-identity-politics-class-race-debate …
When has the DNC ever pandered to him?? Also he's not wrong, because "going beyond" identity politics =\= abandoning them at all
He was also one of the first to suggest there doesn't need to be a "litmus test" for Dem candidates on reproductive rights.
Yeah that was dumb but pretty irrelevant to your suggestion that this strategy is somehow a result of Sanders influence
Sanders: "we should work on providing single payer healthcare and raising the minimum wage" White Democrats: "That is SO RACIST"
You're inadvertently proving my point. I didn't bring up SP or minimum wage increases. I endorse both. I was talking about civil rights.
