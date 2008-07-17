What about white supremacist speech intended to incite future physical harm? Asking for a friend.
-
New conversation
-
-
See Hess v Indiana in the link above for the relationship between "imminent" (part of the Brandenburg Test) and "future".
-
Read it. My point is that "imminent" danger regularly occurs at these white supremacist rallies, but couldn't if rallies weren't permitted.
-
I should not have used the word "future" in my original tweet, to your point.
-
However, I disagree with this interpretation of the law which essentially says that "future" threat is okay as long as it's not "imminent",
-
especially when the point of this type of rhetoric is to create the conditions where harm will become "imminent".
-
Fair point. But I'm not sure the government should be the judge of whether those conditions have been created, e.g. at a BLM event.
-
BLM does not advocate the cleansing of any race or groups of people, last I checked.
- 8 more replies
-
New conversation
-
I disagree. Protecting free speech is meaningless unless it protects the most objectionable speech
@ACLU Let our voices be louder.
-
Once again I must point out that most of the recent defenses of nazis by the aclu hasn't been over speech so much as platform
-
They should be allowed to gather, unarmed and without threatening people, but colleges should not have to provide their venue at the expense
-
of the safety of their students, particularly if the students are already marginalized.
-
Hate speech is protected. Blatant inciting of violence is not. The line should be clearly visible lol
-
Not legally. Morally, yes. But when using legal terms you must adhere to legal definitions or everyone gets confused and messy.
- 15 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
then why defend their right to spread their filth in court?
-
Their speech is protected by the US Constitution unless it fails the Brandenburg Test. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Imminent_lawless_action …. Beyond that, the ACLU...
-
Uhh, are we all familiar with the ideology, rhetoric, and actions of white supremacists?pic.twitter.com/iDmDXj7jum
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
ACLU you're late. We needed you to take a stand in Berkeley. Others needed you before. Thanks for this, but really? You enabled & emboldened
-
Appreciate that update. We need help. We have 9500 freshman, many underage, over half POC. Armed KKK & Nazis are revisiting w/threats, AGAIN
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.