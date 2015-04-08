Wow. 30K retweets. WTF
Ok. I may have overshot that a bit. But good tweet anyway...pic.twitter.com/jbC2HsKyN6
I'm like a virus, infecting 4.2 million peoplepic.twitter.com/HCzzL1rpuI
And not paying my fucking twitter bill from a year and a half ago when I made the mistake of promoting a post on Twitter 1/2
Because Twitter doesn't fucking understand how ads are supposed to work which is why their stock is 10% of Facebook's 2/2
If you like nihilistic shitposts & science, check out
@SciEnthusiasts, the podcast my friend @ncnewell & I do, at http://ScienceEnthusiastPodcast.com
you said you post self-hating narcissism and you have an emoji pointing to another emoji of a freemason handsign
ignorant. a handsign they have used to identity eachother for 300 years now; it represents three sixes.
That's lovely. Reminds me of this poem you can read top to bottom or bottom to top.pic.twitter.com/UzwvKiJ9KB
Pretty sure it's meant to be read clockwise from "You." "You Don't Give Up Matter"..it's calling a black hole out on its shenanigans.
This went south pretty fast
