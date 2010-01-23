THIS IS SO SAN FRANCISCO I CANNOT EVEN
-
New conversation
-
-
Oh cool edible hardware!
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
Same in Oakland (though no sale on the Echo for some reason). Also good view of meat counter via
@recodepic.twitter.com/55L6B0ovM4
-
Ah yes, the time honoured tradition of using the bodies of the defeated as decoration.
-
Well said!
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
The world has officially gone crazy.pic.twitter.com/eqeHw9fqVJ
-
I'm glad you noticed this, Scott. It's by far my greatest tweet ever. Let's get my Twitter coach
@DanGraziano to weigh in
- 1 more reply
-
-
Are those organic free range Echoes? Maybe they are good on toastThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
finally, we can afford homesThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Literally who could have predicted thisThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Hmm. Fry's started out as a grocery store, too.
-
The dad started a grocery store (maybe also appliances?), some of the kids expanded it to electronics. Very family-run businesses.
-
I think the Fry's stores in Phoenix area are the grocery. (Had the electronics stores as customer once, which was fun.)
-
The first time I went to Fry's (Sunnyvale, I think) it was about half/half. Frozen foods in one aisle, soldering irons in the next.
End of conversation
-
-
Probably, the idea is to buy an echo and ask it to ship avacado from amazonThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.