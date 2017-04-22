"Папа, папа! Пришли мне какого-нить очкарика для приколов!"
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.
When you tweet with a location, Twitter stores that location. You can switch location on/off before each Tweet and always have the option to delete your location history. Learn more
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.