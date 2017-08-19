today is the 64 year anniversary of the CIA-backed overthrow of iran's popular and progressive prime minister, mohammad mossadegh.pic.twitter.com/EiFvJhLLx0
it is largely credited as the moment the united states, fueled by greed and fear, began the long process of destabilizing the middle east.
why did the brits and americans hate mossadegh? because he stood up to decades of exploitation at the hands of western greed & imperialism.
in 1901, william knox d'arcy, a walking moneybag based in london, bought exclusive rights to drill for oil in iran for the next 60 years.pic.twitter.com/xL9dkurTTs
under the d'arcy oil concession, the british had free reign to drill across a section of iran bigger than california and texas combined.
in 1908, after some initial hardship, the british finally struck oil in iran. a lot of it. and so the anglo-persian oil company was formed.
for 50 years, the anglo-persian oil company, or APOC (now known as british petroleum, or BP), ran the largest oil refinery in the world.pic.twitter.com/2IH9Le5HwK
in 1913, with a world war on the horizon, the british government saw a need for more cheap iranian oil and purchased half of APOC for £2mil.
based in abadan, iran, APOC's refinery quintupled its oil output during WWI — great for the allies, but not so much for the iranian people.pic.twitter.com/IE5y9onUId
APOC transformed the muddy hot desert of abadan into a colonial paradise. british execs lived in mansions. iranian workers lived in slums.pic.twitter.com/N23zYf4jvB
the tens of thousands of iranian laborers who made their living drilling oil for the brits were denied basic amenities in their own country.pic.twitter.com/bXewND2WSx
the d'arcy royalty terms promised 16% oil profits to iran, but the calculations for even that small sum were getting shadier and shadier.
iranian oil laborers were not happy, and neither was the shah. for years the british had abused workers and cheated iran out of royalties.pic.twitter.com/swakq35Ien
in 1933, a new agreement was reached. the newly renamed anglo-iranian oil company promised better pay and working conditions. they lied.
iranian oil workers went on strike in 1946. they wanted better housing and health care from their company town. a recognition of labor laws.pic.twitter.com/OV5452wQpL
the brits responded by hiring and arming counter-protesters and positioning warships by the bay. dozens of iranians died in the riots.pic.twitter.com/4tKBgDdxHc
during all of this, a new coalition was forming in iran. one that was pro-democracy and against brutal foreign control of its own resources.
after years of mounting tensions between iran's citizens and british imperialists, mohammad mossadegh became prime minister in 1951.pic.twitter.com/vOZbhB5df5
mossadegh was loved by the people for his progressive policies: he banned forced labor, established workers' comp, defended women's rights.pic.twitter.com/9OQtSBoEJ4
but most famously of all, mossadegh nationalized iran's oil, so that iran might thrive on its own terms. and that made the british very mad.pic.twitter.com/h0erDF5DNg
