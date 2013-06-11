I really love my last name :( , I'll take it but I don't wanna lose mine
-
New conversation
-
-
Could be seen as a person carrying the authority of their household into their marriage (if u like overthinking like me), don't you think?
-
Well the final name at the end is kind of the like the authority to me, my last name may as well be my middle name because it's who i am :(
-
So, in letting go of your maiden name in marriage you'd feel like you're letting go of part of yourself? That's understandable
-
Honestly, like that's the name they called on the roll for how many years of my life uno :(
-
I understand sis. Through all the wrong pronunciations and confused expressions, the name has always been there
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
What's wrong with my name?
-
Absolutely nothing. But what's wrong with his that you don't want to take it when you get married, yano?
-
I tried to sing that in Sza's- nvm what is marriage to you, if you don't mind me asking?
-
In simple terms, two people coming together to do life. I'm just trying to understand
- 26 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
Because no one can eclipse my sun honey. You must step to the side and stand beside me and not in front of me. My equal not my owner.
-
The origins of taking a man's last name is rooted in toxicity. If you wanna do it, fine but don't question others who are hip to the bs.
-
Changing your name doesn't affect the strength of your marriage. Some things are just ceremonial and add no actual value, yet we perform
-
Plays and customs for reasons we can't even explain and don't know if we even like. Anyway that girl got me heated with her smug question.
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.