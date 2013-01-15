There is nothing amazing about slaughtering an animal and then bragging about what you made out of its flesh.
I invited myself because at this time we still have the right to free thoughts and speech.
Free speech yes but guaranteed acceptance, no. Nobody said it was amazing just that it was Amazon's logo made of meat.
#triggered
Once again, displaying the flesh of a murdered animal to attract sales is glorifying.
they were gonna have the meat in the store anyway...it's not like the amazon logo killed any more animals than were already dead...
It's Whole Foods. Their whole business is based on charging exorbitant prices for cruelty free shit
But it's Amazon...PRIME... ...get it...? ....?
Kinda want to grill that and see how it comes out
LA VEGANS:pic.twitter.com/80nHnm8msK
Some Grade A Prime beef right here.https://twitter.com/Zlatimeyer/status/902249230005395456 …
the cow so nice they branded him twice
-
That "food" once had a face
#GoVegan
-
Prime Cuts, right?
Jeff demands flesh
can't think of a more revolting attempting at consumer branding.
#Amazon
