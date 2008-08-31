What the hell is their alternative? Finding someone who works there to charge them for shit? What the fuck
There is food being given out in shelters everywhere. There's no excuse for taking anything.
Do you know how packed the shelters are? Probably not. I'd much rather get my own supplies and save those supplies for the one's who need it
I'll leave my contact info and they can charge me when the city isn't washing away.
are y'all not aware of how uncertain and dangerous these situations are? gov is bad at caring for ppl
yeah it was doing shit job during Katrina iirc, why expect it'd do better this time
Because that was 11 years ago and Houston is not as useless as New Orleans
Sources?
Should take more action to those merchants charging $40 for a case of water but this gov encourages a free market not a fair or humane one
I looked at that, too, but it turns out that's basically regular retail price for bottled water.https://twitter.com/XaiaX/status/902606399464587265 …
Taking food or necessities is understandable. Taking televisions/ electronics/etc is looting.
I mean the tv will be destroyed by the flood water anyways... might as well get it out of there
Are the credits for photo and text, or just photo? Trying to track down where the text originally appeared.
I think just for the images. I just searched for "finding looting Katrina" and looked till I found the image I remembered.
ok, thanks for checking.
People sittin on this app actin like they holy saints and would never take food from a store in order to survive in a disaster scenario lol
I would grab a cart load and wade outta grocery store proud. Shine all cameras on me, Idc. At least when ppl hungry, I gots food to share
Nah man, get you a Something-that-floats--load then continue on as you'd stated.
Fo sure
