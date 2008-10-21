Do you know the origin of this pic?
I was there when this was taken: a single overturned trashcan in from of The Washington Post buildinghttps://www.google.com/maps/@38.9024841,-77.0306151,3a,75y,66.91h,86.43t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1snr1F3sfurTaWK6vqb-7sCg!2e0!7i13312!8i6656 …
*in front of*
I'm not sure what I am seeing in this photo? Bunch of media taking a picture of a single trashcan?
Some black bloc guy knocked over a can, and the media narrative was eaten up by "violent leftists" narrative.
not quite my interpretation. i see it more like: the media reports on protests with fire way more than protests without.
Only about 20/+35,000 people kicked off that day but this was the image that was the centre of attention.
And of course all those cameras and journalists had no impact on that guy's desire to throw a tv through a window.
I always think news photographers should be asked to file both their shot and whatever was 180 degrees behind them.
Thanks. I thought of it while covering a riot. Which was dramatic, but nowhere near as dramatic as it looked.
Same thought during the 2009 Oscar Grant riot. Must've been 2 straight hours me thinking, "Not one of these fuckers will file a wide angle."
Same thing, same way.pic.twitter.com/hGKhO1xlz5
Yup. Happens pretty much everywhere.pic.twitter.com/YEMxiyhn6W
this is my favorite partpic.twitter.com/js95AQN2wf
