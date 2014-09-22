This is SO awesome!!! Did you take the photo?
-
New conversation
-
-
Yes! In the backyard. Have to give credit to the amazing science educators of
@goCMNH for the idea though :-)
-
Awesome! Thank you!
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
And here is
#eclipse2017 through my colander...pic.twitter.com/ASNXqt710G
-
And here's mine, through my steamer colander.pic.twitter.com/CXPxiIgQ62
End of conversation
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
This is honestly the thing that shocks me most about eclipses: the physics of light!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
A kid was doing this at the National Air and Space Museum too!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Nabiscos marketing department be likepic.twitter.com/tn8PFefIyi
- 1 more reply
-
-
This is delightful thank you for tweeting it!!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Through the backyard fence.pic.twitter.com/AvXAoAcUccThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
As seen by a salty crackerpic.twitter.com/fNBrw7Buy5Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Balanced on the nose of a dog!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Solar eclipse— pocket full of crescent shadowsThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
@asupplyco Why didn't we think of this
-
So awesome hahah
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Great idea!!
-
So many options.
End of conversation
-
-
The best eclipse photo I've seen yet!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.