Fuckin what?
It's a cover of an Ednaswap song, which in turn is an English version of a Danish song by Lis Sorensen. Wild, huh?
I'm listening to that Lis Sorensen original now and this is so odd, wow
It's honestly quite surprising how little the tube is changed between languages, usually there's a much more noticeable difference
even so many of the little musical cues are the same. Imbruglia just did a copy and paste
There's definitely more of a difference in Ednaswap's, it's like Imbruglia basically took that and restored it to the sound of the original
if wikipedia is to be believed, Ednaswap wrote it but Sorenson recorded it first
I'm all out of faith And I'm surprised no one responded with that yet
it seems to be a popular quote tweet response, along with "my life is a lie" and "WHAT"
yeah, there's not really any way to see them unless you're following the quoter or you made the original tweet afaik
If you paste the URL of the original tweet into the search bar, it'll show everyone who's quote-RTed it, FYI!
Well, now I've learned TWO things.
Wait...
Im... I'm.... finally an adult. I just got healthcare and a job relating to my degree... I have a home.... I'm crying.
Thank you, kind internet stranger. You've freed me.
This isn't personal but I kinda hate you right now
I'm starting to feel like you're probably not alone in that
