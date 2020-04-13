and here's the article from the May 1984 issue of 73 Magazine:pic.twitter.com/iRtt8NjVof
-
New conversation
-
Show this thread
-
I now have more "nerd cred" than you!
@FozzTexx #defcon #retrocomputing #retrogaming #terminatorShow this thread
-
....and I had NO IDEA about this until I got this email. I remember seeing the movie and thinking "HA! Robots from the future use COBOL". Sadly, this may turn out to be true.Show this thread
-
I should add my "ham" callsign is no longer AF2M as showin in my byline. I changed it to W4DIS when I was a Disney Imagineer. (I now regret that decision!)Show this thread
-
It looks like they lifted the image of the source code from the source code right off the page, so an image printed directly from my very own Centronics 737 printer (we submitted camera-ready listings to the magazines) appeared in Terminator.Show this thread
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
so you created Skynet.
-
And in COBOL. While bewildering and sad, on some level it's absolutely expected.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
@NotGniwerb you're going to love this
-
Not sure why they're showing COBOL snippets inside of what appears to be a jet HUD. Is the pilot repairing the NJ unemployment system in the air?
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Dude, you’re The Real Miles Dyson.
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.