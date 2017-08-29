A river of fire ants gets people feeling some kind of waypic.twitter.com/rUlyK6tq33
.. that weird historical intersection where old time radio comes true.. https://youtu.be/wm6GTwqxJ9c?t=2m19s …
#whatatimetobealive #FireAnts
Hey! Someone I recognize. My mentions are a mess. I kicked an ant bed with that picture.
Lit and bit in these mention streets
Since this is multiple fire ant colonies in close confines with each other, maybe they'll fight each other first? We can hope.
Fire ants in N-America have such low levels of genetic diversity that colonies over large areas identify each other as self. A supercolony.
Large fire ant colonies have killed people. The bodies are usually found before they're truly eaten. I did once find a dog skeleton in a ...
...colony, so they can do the job if left undisturbed for long enough.
But I'd rate the odds as very low that our president will fall to the fire ants.
Secret Service recruiting : "Travel the world. Protect lizards from ants. Catch counterfeiters. Harass 0.014% of Twitter trolls. Low pay."
I deeply and humbly apologise to all lizards offended by this comparison. It was not thought out, and a spur of the moment error.
My car is there. Have to find a way to get in on my way back BUT NOW I AM GOING TO HAVE TO TAKE SOME AMDRO ANT KILLER WITH ME
