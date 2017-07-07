The Oasis DFW

@TheOasisDFW

Joined July 2017
1 Photo or video Photos and videos

Tweets

You blocked @TheOasisDFW

Are you sure you want to view these Tweets? Viewing Tweets won't unblock @TheOasisDFW

  1. Pinned Tweet
    2 hours ago

    . Modern Art For Your Ears. listen HERE:

  2. 2 hours ago

    The all new Oasis DFW is HERE!

@TheOasisDFW hasn't Tweeted yet.

Loading seems to be taking a while.

Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.

    You may also like

    ·