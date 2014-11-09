I'm sorry Mr. Rogers for using ur likeness and generous words for my sass.
Ever see the Michael Jackson “This Is It” documentary? When he got frustrated with someone, he framed it as, “It’s all about love, L-O-V-E.”
I'm a firm believer that we can do both!
Btw if you're an asshole who tweets asshole things &you're agreeing with this tweet because you don't like being called on your assholery...pic.twitter.com/CmhNTYNCxp
I know you're going for the prof Indiana Jones look lately but I also can't help but see you as Mr. Rogers now.
I'm cool with it.
Image descriptions: 1 - "You know, people choose what to do with their time." 2 - Every minute, each one of us is making choices."
Image descriptions pt 2: 3 - "I hope you're making the best choices for the healthiest life." 4 - "I say that because I care about you."
-
I don't like this tweetpic.twitter.com/S5HOxJo8Gt
I know it's a react, but I"m printing out all four of those and putting them on my wall to remind me every day. Thank you Mr. Rogers!
Here's the complete photo set, I used an abridged version:…http://theworldaccordingtomisterrogers.tumblr.com/post/155338516490 …
I'm considering making a text-print of it and hanging it in my office! Mr. Rogers was a good soul.
while frustrating I've never understood this twitter critique. there are other platforms to post thoughts without comment or reaction.
It's more that, if the tweet isn't offensive or angering, there's no reason to inform someone you didn't like it.
I can't speak to the specific context, but twitter is literally walking into a crowded town square and Donny'ing the scene.pic.twitter.com/WZOXHfUw9q
.......other people still have the opportunity to make kind/reasonable decisions about how they respond. Which is what I'm talking about.
Absolutely. They also have the opportunity to not be kind. When people are given the option, we shouldn't be surprised is all I'm saying.
You're focusing on a concept that adds nothing positive or productive to the conversation. I'm saying "here's how it could be better."
Perhaps. ^ This is stating there is nothing positive from different views or feedback you don't necessarily like. Sincerely have a good day.
